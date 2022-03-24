The Brunswick Police department has been awarded accreditation through the Maine Chiefs of Police in recognition for their service to the community.

The Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program is a voluntary program that analyzes police departments in Maine to see if their service is in accordance with the appropriate standards of practice for law enforcement agencies in Maine.

These standards include the use of force, protection of the rights of citizens, pursuits, property and evidence management as well as patrol and investigative operations. There are only eight other agencies in Maine that have accreditation status.

Chief Jared Mills of the Augusta Police department presented Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart and his department with their certification and plaque at the town council meeting on March 21.

“This is a big deal for us and the Brunswick police department. We have always felt that Brunswick had a good police department and now we can prove it,” Town Manager John Eldridge said. “One of the goals, when Chief Stewart was hired, was to get accreditation through the accreditation program and the reason was not just for bragging rights. It really was about having another set of eyes looking at what you do for how you run your organization, best practices. Like I said, we have always had a great police department and will continue to have a great police department.”

Brunswick police will hold the accreditation status for three years. After which, the accreditation committee will decide if they meet the standards of practice to receive accreditation again.

Scott Stewart says that this award is a testament to the hard work of the department.

“This is just a great milestone for Brunswick police department, and I am very proud. Chief Mills is right, I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team,” Stewart said. “We are very pleased, and this just solidifies that the police department is providing the best service to the community of Brunswick.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: