NEW HIRES

Jennifer Hunt-MacLearn has joined southern Maine health care provider InterMed as clinical risk manager. Hunt-MacLearn brings more than three decades of nursing and administrative experience, including 12 years in risk management at Spring Harbor Hospital, where she served as vice president of operations and chief nursing officer.

Casco Bay Wealth Advisors has hired Ashley Daigle as an associate advisor. Daigle previously worked for Pruco Securities.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Ryan Boucher to work at its Auburn location. Boucher, of Greene, was the previous owner of Sabattus House of Pizza.

Peter St. Onge has joined Trademark Federal Credit Union as president and chief executive officer. St. Onge brings 10 years of experience in lending. He previously served as director of branch experience at Infinity Credit Union.

Donte Calarco has joined the brokerage of Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Calarco was licensed in 2019 and became a top agent in New England. A native of California, she worked as an actress and landed roles in national commercials and movies.

PROMOTIONS

Sarah Nadeau has been promoted to manager of health information management and referrals at InterMed. Nadeau most recently worked in central intake as a clinical coordinator.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine State Bar Association has named Asha Echeverria, a shareholder at law firm Bernstein Shur in Portland, to its board of governors as representative to the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color Lawyers Section. Echeverria specializes in dispute resolution and transactions involving construction and energy projects.

AARP Maine State Director Noël Bonam has been appointed to the Maine Climate Council. Bonam brings a strong record of leadership on diversity, equity and inclusion across Maine, a key value of the council.

The Institute for Family-Owned Business has announced its 2022 board officers and members:

Dottie Chalmers Cutter, vice president of operations at Chalmers Insurance, is the new board chair. She is a licensed Maine property and casualty insurance agent and agency owner.

Lindsay Skilling, chief executive officer of Gifford’s Ice Cream, is the past chair. Skilling is a fifth-generation ice cream maker. She oversees a staff of 45 year-round employees and sales of 2.2 million gallons of ice cream a year.

Joe Capozza III, vice president of Portland-based Capozza Floor Covering Center, is vice chair. Capozza is part of the third generation now managing the business. He also oversees the operations of its commercial projects division.

Jacques Santucci, president and founder of Opus Consulting Group, will continue as treasurer. Santucci also serves as president of Nucleus One Consulting, a division of Opus Consulting, specializing in the legal cannabis industry.

Deirdre Wadsworth, president of Hardypond Construction in Portland, will serve as secretary. Wadsworth began learning the construction trade in third grade when her father founded the construction firm. She took over as president in 2015 and has an MBA with a focus on sustainability from Green Mountain College.

David Ciullo, chief executive of Career Management Associates in Portland, is taking on a new role as a human resources liaison. Ciullo is a member of the Maine State Civil Service Appeals Board, president of the Human Resource Association of Southern Maine, and is vice president and on the board of directors of the Northern New England Association of Personnel Services.

New board members include Lydia Swann, business and community liaison at People’s United Bank. Swann has over 10 years of business development, strategic planning, and community relations experience. She co-founded the Young Nonprofit Professionals Network of Maine in 2015

Randall Richard is founder and president of Richard Brothers Financial Advisors. He has more than 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry, including senior management positions.

Retiring board members include: Patricia Camelio, senior vice president of People’s United Bank, and Steven Tenney, chief executive and founding partner of Great Diamond Partners.

