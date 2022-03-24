OAKLAND, Calif. — Free-agent catcher Stephen Vogt has reached agreement on a major league contract to rejoin the Oakland Athletics, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was still pending a physical for the two-time All-Star.

Vogt, a 37-year-old journeyman who had become a minor league free agent this winter, spent from 2013 through part of 2017 with Oakland and also spent the 2019 season in the Bay Area with San Francisco. He lives in Olympia, Washington, and had hoped to stay on the West Coast.

CONTRACTS: Rookie of the Year winners Randy Arozarena and Yordan Alvarez and All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette were among 16 players whose contracts were renewed by their teams rather than reach negotiated agreements.

Arozarena, the outfielder voted the 2021 AL Rookie award, was given a $716,600 salary for 2022 while in the major leagues by the Tampa Bay Rays, according to contract information obtained by The Associated Press. That is up from $581,200 last season. He batted .274 with 20 homers, 69 RBI and an .815 OPS.

Alvarez, the Houston Astros’ designated hitter and outfielder voted a unanimous winner of the 2019 AL award, was given a $764,600 salary, up from $609,000 last year. He hit .277 last year with 33 homers, 104 RBI and an .877 OPS.

Bichette was given a $723,550 salary, an increase from $587,800 last year, when he also earned a $10,000 bonus for making the All-Star team. He hit .298 with 29 homers, 102 RBI, an AL-leading 191 hits and an .828 OPS.

Atlanta right-hander Ian Anderson was renewed at $710,000 after pitching five hitless, scoreless innings to win World Series Game 3 over Houston. He had been renewed at $575,500 last year.

Others whose contracts were renewed before the Wednesday deadline were Washington catcher Tres Barrera ($700,000), Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Matt Beaty ($730,000), St. Louis outfielder Dylan Carlson ($703,000), Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia ($714,000), Colorado left-hander Austin Gomber ($710,000), Boston right-hander Tanner Houck ($716,000), Toronto right-hander Alek Manoah ($706,200), Oakland left-hander A.J. Puk ($705,000), Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles ($700,000), San Francisco right-hander Logan Webb ($730,000), Baltimore right-hander Tyler Wells ($704,500) and Milwaukee right-hander Devin Williams ($714,500).

TRADE: The Toronto Blue Jays traded outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash to the Colorado Rockies for outfielder Raimel Tapia and minor league infielder Adrian Pinto, an official familiar with the deal said.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen by signing veteran right-hander Sergio Romo to a one-year contract.

The deal was finalized following a physical and is for $2 million.

DIAMONDBACKS: Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season.

