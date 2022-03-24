CARRABASSETT VALLEY — The men’s and women’s Super-G races at the U.S. Alpine Championships were postponed Thursday due to poor weather conditions that included snow and poor visibility.

The races will instead be held Friday, adding to a docket that already includes the men’s and women’s Super-G races of the NorAm Championships.

Thursday marked the latest in a week full of weather challenges. Downhill training sessions on Sunday and Monday were pushed to Tuesday due to weather and snow conditions, and the downhill races Tuesday were moved to Wednesday due to wind.

The men’s Super-G field will include defending champion River Radamus, as well as Luke Winters and Sam Morse, who were second and third, respectively. The women’s field will be led by Keely Cashman, who’s 47th in the World Cup Super-G standings, and Isabella Wright, who’s 52nd.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: