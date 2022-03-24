Maine Maple Weekend is coming fast — that sweetest of days on the calendar where folks can get out of their own house and into a sugarhouse to see how maple syrup is made, sample some treats and make a purchase or two directly from the producers.

York County has an array of syrup producers and there are several east of the turnpike, from Dayton and Biddeford south to Arundel and Wells.

Some are open both Saturday March 26 and Sunday March 27; some are open selected days. A list of local maple producers open this weekend includes:

• In Biddeford, 207 Tappers, at 125 Dennett Road, is open both Saturday and Sunday, and offers syrup and an array of maple candy, nuts, and sweets. On Saturday there’s maple coffee and baked goods in the sugarhouse from 7:30 to 10 a.m., and the sugarhouse is open until 3 p.m. On Sunday, breakfast is at the barn from 7:30 to 11 a.m., and the sugarhouse is open until 3 p.m.

• Cole Farm Maple at Andy’s Agway, 13 Cole Farms Road in Dayton will be open Saturday, March 26. Besides sweet spring maple syrup, there will be pony rides and face painting from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. The sap house will be open for tours and syrup sales.

• Harris Farm, 280 Buzzell Road, is open 8 am. to 2 p.m. March 26 and 27. They will have maple treats including kettle corn, cotton candy, maple donuts and there’s maple syrup for sale at the sugarhouse the dairy store.

• In Arundel, Douston Maple and Honey, 251 Old Alfred Road, will have the sugarhouse open for maple sampling and sales 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27.

• In Lyman, Brookridge Boilers at 2144 Alfred Road (Route 111) will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 27, and offers a syrup making demonstration and free syrup sample per request. The maple store will be open with window service. Brookridge Boilers encourages pre-orders by phone, email, or Facebook messenger. They will be offering maple syrup, maple products and French-Canadian favorites.

In Wells, Chase Farms, at 1488 North Berwick Road will be boiling sap and will be making lots of treats in the bakery. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

For those interested in travelling a bit further afield, there are several maple syrup producers — some offering various events — west of the turnpike and elsewhere in the state. Lists and be found at Maine Maple Producers Association: https://mainemapleproducers.com and at Southern Maine Maine Sugarmakers Association: https://smmsa.org/

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: