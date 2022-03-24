What do a family physician and her daughter, a special education teacher, do in their spare time?

At least one mother-daughter team writes children’s books, all about a golden retriever and his many adventures in Maine.

Maureen Lee, a Biddeford physician, and her daughter Jennifer Lee, a Kennebunk elementary school special education teacher, have one book to their credit, called “A Puppy in Maine: Toby’s Sea Storm Treasure,” written by both of them and illustrated by Jennifer. A second volume is expected later this summer — and several more are planned.

The first book features Toby, who goes beach combing the day after a huge storm, the authors say, and is set at Pemaquid Point. The puppy finds treasures washed up on the shore, and later he and his animal friends encounter a mother seal on a quest to find her lost seal cub. As the story unfolds, the book features many of Jennifer’s paintings of the Maine seacoast.

Toby is modeled on Summer, Jennifer’s two-year-old dog. Further adventures — and books — will take Toby to Moosehead Lake, to Machias Seal Island (think puffins), Baxter State Park and Eagle Lake.

The books, said Maureen, are targeted for 3 to 8 year old youngsters — the ages her daughter teaches.

“I really like kids and kids in that age group are so enthusiastic and life is a joy every day for them,” said Maureen.

“I’ve always enjoyed art, whether it be drawing, coloring, painting, or photography,” said Jennifer. She said her parents recognized her creativity when she was very young. “They have always been very encouraging of me to pursue art as a hobby. It is a great creative outlet for me to relax and capture the beauty I see in this world God has created for us to enjoy each day.”

Jennifer said she enjoys trying to capture the beauty of Maine and emulate the excitement of adventure through the characters created for the book.

“I never really pursued the idea until my mom really encouraged me to collaborate with her in writing and illustrating the series,” said Jennifer. “I had my doubts throughout the process, but with a lot of love and support from friends and family, we completed the project, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the final product that embodies what we want to share with our readers.”

Maureen said she and Jennifer attended a Maine Women in the Arts event a couple of years ago where they were both painting, and that is where the idea of a book first blossomed.

They have had help from other family members — Maureen’s husband Woodrow Lee and daughter-in-law Molly Lee, along with the assistance of a Kennebunk graphic designer, Geraldine Aikman.

Researching the book takes the mother-daughter duo, and Summer — the inspiration for Toby — to several Maine locations. Summer and the authors recently enjoyed their time in the Moosehead region photographing and gathering information for their second book, and Summer especially enjoyed swimming in the lake and fetching sticks with her cousin Eva, a two-year-old German Shepard, the women reported.

The hardcover book is available at the website: www.apuppyinmaine.com and at Nonesuch Books. Maureen and Jennifer may be reached at: [email protected]. They plan to be at several Maine Women in the Arts events (www.mainewomenarts.com ) — the first is July 29-31— and at the University of Southern Maine Craft Show at Costello Sports Complex in Gorham on April 23.

A copy of the book is available at Kennebunk Free Library.

The mother and daughter team enjoyed working together.

“It has really been rewarding,” said Maureen.

“This was a wonderful project that my mom and I both enjoyed creating together,” said Jennifer. “I hope all of our readers will feel the heart we put into creating this story, and that many will reminisce of their time spent in Maine and continue to return and experience those Maine adventures over and over again.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: