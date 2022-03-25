Dan Bosio scored twice during a four-goal outburst in the first period, Peter Morgan also produced two goals, and SUNY Geneseo advanced to the NCAA Division III men’s hockey championship game with an 8-3 victory Friday against the University of New England in Lake Placid, New York.

Daniel Winslow, Jared Christy and Anthony Sciucco scored for UNE (23-4-1), which reached the national semifinals for the first time. The Nor’easters had a school-record 13-game winning streak snapped.

Geneseo (24-3-1) will play for the title Saturday against top-ranked Adrian, a 5-1 winner over Augsburg.

Bosio opened the scoring at 5:08, beating UNE goalie Billy Girard high to the glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Winslow tied it at 10:49, redirecting a pass from the left wing to the far post by Justin Dixson. But Geneseo regained the lead with two power-play goals just 47 seconds apart, by Bosio and Chris Perna. Morgan then made it 4-1 late in the period.

The Knights stretched their advantage when Morgan converted a 2-on-1 rush just 1:20 into the second. Christy answered with a power-play goal, sending the puck into an open net after a pass across the crease by Austin Morgan, and it briefly appeared that UNE had cut the margin to 5-3, but a goal by Chris Jones was waved off on video review because the Nor’easters were offsides entering the zone.

Just 10 seconds into the third, Tyson Gilmour put a rebound into an open net to make it 6-2. Sciucco sliced into the deficit when he scored with a nice move from his forehand to his backhand at 13:14, but Matthew Doran got Geneseo’s third power-play goal just 43 seconds later.

Alex Wilkins capped the scoring for the Knights with 4:25 remaining.