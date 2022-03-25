Dan Bosio scored twice during a four-goal outburst in the first period, Peter Morgan also produced two goals, and SUNY Geneseo advanced to the NCAA Division III men’s hockey championship game with an 8-3 victory Friday against the University of New England in Lake Placid, New York.
Daniel Winslow, Jared Christy and Anthony Sciucco scored for UNE (23-4-1), which reached the national semifinals for the first time. The Nor’easters had a school-record 13-game winning streak snapped.
Geneseo (24-3-1) will play for the title Saturday against top-ranked Adrian, a 5-1 winner over Augsburg.
Bosio opened the scoring at 5:08, beating UNE goalie Billy Girard high to the glove side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot.
Winslow tied it at 10:49, redirecting a pass from the left wing to the far post by Justin Dixson. But Geneseo regained the lead with two power-play goals just 47 seconds apart, by Bosio and Chris Perna. Morgan then made it 4-1 late in the period.
The Knights stretched their advantage when Morgan converted a 2-on-1 rush just 1:20 into the second. Christy answered with a power-play goal, sending the puck into an open net after a pass across the crease by Austin Morgan, and it briefly appeared that UNE had cut the margin to 5-3, but a goal by Chris Jones was waved off on video review because the Nor’easters were offsides entering the zone.
Just 10 seconds into the third, Tyson Gilmour put a rebound into an open net to make it 6-2. Sciucco sliced into the deficit when he scored with a nice move from his forehand to his backhand at 13:14, but Matthew Doran got Geneseo’s third power-play goal just 43 seconds later.
Alex Wilkins capped the scoring for the Knights with 4:25 remaining.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases
-
Nation & World
U.S. seeks tighter U.N. sanctions after North Korea missile test
-
College
Friday’s college roundup: UMaine baseball wins home opener, beating Stony Brook, 10-9
-
Nation & World
Five days after crash, second black box eludes searchers in China
-
Nation & World
Yemen rebels strike oil depot in Saudi city hosting Formula One race
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.