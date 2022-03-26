OMAHA, Neb. — Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska on Saturday resigned from office after a California jury convicted him of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation from a foreign national.
In a letter to the House, Fortenberry said he was resigning from Congress, effective March 31.
Fortenberry’s announcement followed concerted pressure from political leaders in Nebraska and Washington for him to step down. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday urged Fortenberry to resign. Nebraska Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts said Fortenberry should “do the right thing for his constituents” and leave the office he has held since 2005.
Fortenberry’s withdrawal from the primary leaves state Sen. Mike Flood as the likely GOP nominee. The former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, who has won endorsements from Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, has a strong advantage in the Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District. State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, a Democrat from Lincoln, is also running for the seat.
Pansing Brooks said Fortenberry’s conviction is a “wake-up call” that the district needs a change.
Fortenberry will be sentenced June 28.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Climate warming deals yet another blow to the Great Barrier Reef
-
Arts & Entertainment
Black News Channel shuts down days after ratings high
-
Sports
Sports Digest: F1 race in Saudi Arabia going forward despite attack on oil depot
-
Nation & World
Blinken set to see Israelis, Arabs wary about Iran, Ukraine
-
Nation & World
Convicted Nebraska congressman announces resignation
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.