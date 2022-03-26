NORTH YARMOUTH – The world lost a gem on March 23, 2022, at 92 years old. Charlene lived life on her own terms for over 91 years until lung cancer visited without invitation. She always said everyone had a story and this was hers. Charlene Ella (St. Peter) Fenlason was born on July 20, 1929 in Caribou. She was smart, hard-working, humorous without intent, loving and a born peacemaker. She graduated from Limestone High School in 1948 as salutatorian. In 1949, she married potato farmer Lewis E. Fenlason. She worked on Loring Air Force Base for 32 years as the Hospital Commander’s secretary. She proudly was a Past Worthy Matron of Stella Chapter, life member of Lunar Chapter OES and a Past Mother Advisor of Caribou Rainbow Girls. In 2001, upon the death of her husband, at the age of 72, utilizing a great deal of courage, she left Caribou and successfully began a new life in Southern Maine. While she enjoyed the opportunities her new home offered, in her heart, she was always a County Girl. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She liked to read, crochet, study genealogy, listen to music (especially Frank Sinatra), go to the movies, collect dolls, shop and volunteer at Scarborough elections, AARP and the Scarborough Historical Society. She excelled at spelling, punctuation, grammar and was thrilled to find mistakes. Here’s hopping (sic) she finds this obituary mildly thrilling. She fully intends to meet again the following loved ones that predeceased her, husband, Lewis E. Fenlason; son, Wallace L. Fenlason; parents Morris and Annie (Drost) St. Peter, parents-in-law Wallace K and Grace (Bennet) Fenlason; infant bother, James St. Peter, sister, Elizabeth Watson; and dear friends Marie Staples and Ruth Linnell. Often, she spoke of sitting on a cloud watching her remaining loved ones, including sisters Ethel White, Loretta Doody, Carolyn McGill; daughter-in-law, Lorena Fenlason, daughter, Jackie Fenlason, daughter and son-in-law, Elaine and Alan Corrow; grandchildren Amy (Fenlason) Gailitis, Wallace Fenlason, Rene (Guerette) Feeley, Jordan Guerette, Allison (Corrow) Twomey, Danielle (Corrow) Hamilton; great-grandchildren Destyn and Savanna Fenlason, Logan and Rachel Gailitis, Ella and Liam Feeley; and many nieces and nephews. She has requested no services to be held for her other than private prayers. She will be buried in the Fenlason family plot at the Evergreen Cemetery, Caribou.Thank you to the kind staff at Maine Medical Center, Foreside Harbor, Falmouth by the Sea and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Guest Book