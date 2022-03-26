LINCOLNVILLE – Jacqueline Alice Taylor, 91, formerly a resident of Lincolnville, and Wilmington, Vt., passed away peacefully on March 18, 2022 at the Village at Fillmore Pond in Bennington.

Born in Cincinnati on Oct. 5, 1930, she was the only child of Orland F. and Alice (Schwaighart) Trites. Jacqueline graduated from high school in Portland and continued her education at Nasson College, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in 1952. While in college, she met her future husband Mervyn L. Taylor; they were married in Falmouth on March 28, 1953. Together they enjoyed a wonderful life with their family skiing, sailing, and spending summers on East Grand Lake in Maine.

Jacqueline worked over the years in fashion in many boutiques. Jacqueline was an avid gardener and a fabulous cook, famous for her signature fish chowder and blueberry muffins. Growing up in Maine, she had a love of the ocean and enjoyed watching and feeding the wild birds in her yard. Most of all, she loved being in the company of all her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of the United Christian Church of Lincolnville.

Jacqueline relocated to Wilmington, Vt. to be closer to family after the passing of her beloved husband of 63 years in 2015 and in 2020 she became a resident of Bennington, Vt.

Jacqueline is survived by her two children, Brad Taylor (Alison) of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. and Laurie Caplan (Richard) of Wilmington, Vt.; five grandchildren, William Taylor (Carolyn) of South Windsor, Conn., Benjamin Taylor of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Jonathan Caplan of Breckenridge, Colo., Nate Caplan of Wilmington, Vt., and AJ Taylor of Olympic Valley, Calif.; along with her sister-in-law, Mary Taylor of Otisfield, brother-in-law, Ed Taylor (Debbie) of Park City, Utah; and several nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline was predeceased by her husband, Mervyn Taylor on Jan. 28, 2015; and their eldest son, Brian R. Taylor on June 4, 2020.

The family wishes to thank Jacqueline’s longtime special caregiver, Lisa Gaudette of West Dover, Vt.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the United Christian Church in Lincolnville. ﻿

To send personal condolences to her family please visit http://www.sheafuneralhomes.com.

Memorial gifts may be made to the

United Christian Church of Lincolnville

in care of the

Hanson Walbridge and Shea Funeral Home,

213 West Main St.,

Bennington, VT 05201

