HAMDEN, Conn. — Jasmine Gray hit a two-run home run as the University of Maine softball team scored four times in the fifth inning on its way to a 9-2 win over Hartford University on Saturday.

Gray was 3 for 4 for Maine (3-19) with two RBI and two runs scored. Kelby Drews, who had an RBI single in the fifth, was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Kya Enos was also 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Grace McGouldrick had two hits and scored twice.

Emily Reid pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out four to earn the win.

Kelsey Galevich hit a solo home run for Hartford (9-8).

In its second game of the day, Keely Clark hit a two-run single in the fifth inning and Kelby Drews hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning as Maine (4-19) beat Quinnipiac (3-13), 8-4.

Gabby Papushka was 3 for 4 for Maine, with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

HUSSON SWEEPS U. OF NEW ENGLAND: McKenna Smith struck out 13 and allowed two hits as the Eagles (7-5) won the first game of a doubleheader with the Nor’easters (5-9), 4-0, in Biddeford.

Madelyn Flower and Brianne McCabe each drove in a pair of runs as Husson won the second game, 6-3.

BASEBALL

STONY BROOK 6, MAINE 2: Matt Brown-Eir hit a three-run home run as the Seawolves (8-13, 4-1 America East) scored four times in the eighth inning and beat the Black Bears (7-12, 4-1) in Orono.

Brown-Eir was 3 for 5 and Evan Giordano was 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored for Stony Brook.

Jake Rainess was 2 for 4 with a double and a run scored for Maine. Jeremiah Jenkins hit a solo home run for the Black Bears.

JOHNS HOPKINS 12, COLBY 2: The Blue Jays (10-8) scored four runs in the fourth and six in the sixth on their way to a win over the Mules (9-1) in Lake Myrtle, Florida.

A.J. King was 3 for 4 with five RBI for Johns Hopkins. Charlie Furlong had two hits for Colby.

SPRINGFIELD SWEEPS BATES: Brendan Kirck and Matthew Robinson combined on a no-hitter as the Pride (5-10) beat the Bobcats (2-11) 10-0 in the first game of a doubleheader in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kirck pitched five perfect innings, striking out six to earn the win. Robinson walked two and struck out two in two innings.

Jack Simonetty hit an RBI single in the fifth of the second game as Springfield finished the sweep with a 6-5 win.

SOUTHERN MAINE, UMASS DARMOUTH SPLIT: Jason Komulaine hit a two-run double in the sixth inning of the first game of a doubleheader to give the Huskies (4-9) an 8-5 win over the Corsairs (8-7) in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

DJ Perron hit an RBI single in the fourth inning as UMass Dartmouth won the second game, 1-0.

In the first game, Komulaine and Jack LeBlond were each 3 for 5 with three RBI. LeBlond had a two-run home run in the first inning. Cam Seymour scored three times.

MEN’S LACROSSE

BOWDOIN 16, WESLEYAN 10: Jason Lach had five goals and one assist as the Polar Bears (7-0, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Cardinals (5-2, 1-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Will Byrne, Zach Chandler, Pat Fitzgerald and Donal Mullane all scored two goals for Bowdoin. Byrne tallied five assists and Mullane had four. Robert Hobbs racked up 18 saves in net.

Justin Hazard had four goals and an assist for Wesleyan.

HAMILTON 7, COLBY 2: Justin Pearl had four goals as the Colonials (4-3, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Mules (2-3, 1-3) in Waterville.

Will Braun, Christian Byrne and Jayme Wilde also scored for Hamilton.

Jack Goller and Jack Rickards scored for Colby.

MIDDLEBURY 14, BATES 9: Finn McCarthy had four goals and an assist as the Panthers (3-3, 1-3 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (0-7, 0-4) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Russell Thorndike added two goals and an assist for Middlebury.

Jackson Sell scored three goals and Malcolm Klingbell had two for Bates.

NORWICH 19, ST. JOSEPH’S 8: Callum Jones had three goals and three assists, while Payden Masaracchia had three goals and two assists as the Cadets (6-1, 2-0 GNAC) beat the Monks (1-6, 0-2) in Northfield, Vermont.

Jack Haley and Tyler Seidel each added two goals for Norwich.

Max Lacy scored twice for St. Joseph’s.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 23, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 7: Mike Bannon and Jared Newall scored five goals a piece to llift the Golden Bears (5-3, 1-0 CCC) past the Nor’easters (4-6, 0-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Joseph Bussinelli, Matt Greer and Matthew Quinn each added two goals for Western New England.

Colin Watt had three goals for UNE.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 14, SALISBURY 13 (OT): Annie Eddy’s goal with 20 seconds remaining in overtime lifted the Mules (6-1) over the Seagulls (9-1) in Sparks, Md.

Eddy finished with four goals and two assists for Colby. Gianna Bruno and Ally Franz each chipped in three goals and an assist. Elizabeth Hennessey scored twice. Emily Podgorni had 12 saves.

Salisbury’s Lily Cavallaro, Delaney Hill, Lydia McNulty, Erin Scannell and Leah Vilov all scored two goals.

MIDDLEBURY 17, BATES 6: Susan Rowley had four goals as the Panthers (7-0, 4-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (2-5, 0-4) in Lewiston.

Jane Early added three goals and an assist for Middlebury.

Kate Loughlin had two goals, while Caroline Taggart, Sophie Scola, Jordyn Tveter and Dana Swartz each scored once for Bates.

WESLEYAN 11, BOWDOIN 6: Olivia Lai scored four goals to lead the Cardinals (6-1, 2-1 NESCAC) to a win over the Polar Bears (5-3, 1-3) in Brunswick.

Laura Baine added three goals and an assist for Wesleyan.

Colleen McAloon scored twice for Bowdoin.

SOUTHERN MAINE 15, SALEM STATE 1: Jennifer Darasz had four goals and an assist as the Huskies (5-3) cruised to a win over the Vikings (2-5) in Gorham.

Rachel Shanks and Kate Colvin each added three goals for USM. Jillian Nichols had a goal and four assists.

ST. JOSEPH’S 17, EMMANUEL 7: Mackenzie Siebert scored five goals as the Monks (9-0, 5-0 GNAC) cruised by the Saints (3-5, 3-3) in Standish.

Carson Battaglia, Lydia Dexter and Megan Mourmouras all netted three goals for St. Joseph’s. Cailyn Wesley had two goals.

Chandra Franca had two goals for Emmanuel.

WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 16, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 8: Annabella Arias had three goals as the Golden Bears (7-2, 1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (1-7, 0-1) in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Skyler McComas and Ann Chapman both scored twice for UNE.

BASKETBALL

GEORGIA: The school hired Central Florida’s Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, making her just the third full-time head coach in the history of the women’s basketball team.

Abrahamson-Henderson, who played two seasons at Georgia in the 1980s, was hired just three days after Joni Taylor left for the coaching job at Texas A&M.

Abrahamson-Henderson has been a head coach for 17 seasons, also working at Albany and Missouri State. This past season, the 55-year-led UCF to a school record for wins with a 26-4 mark as the Knights captured both the regular-season and tournaments championships in the American Athletic Conference.

Abrahamson-Henderson was an assistant coach under Joanna McCallie at the University of Maine from 1992-94.

SYRACUSE: The school hired Felisha Legette-Jack as head coach of the women’s basketball program.

The 55-year-old Legette-Jack, a 1989 graduate of Syracuse and a two-time honorable mention All-American as a player, has been head coach at Buffalo for a decade. She will take over immediately at Syracuse from interim Vonn Read and will be formally introduced on Monday.

