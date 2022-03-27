SOUTH PORTLAND – Judith Ann (Darling) Robbins, 83, died March 16, 2022, with her husband, Merrill, by her side.Judy was born April 19, 1938 in Milo, the daughter of Olyn and Murel (Bickford) Darling. She grew up in the Bangor area and was a graduate of Hampden High School. As a girl, Judy loved everything about figure skating. She would spend every possible minute on the ice that formed beside her house and would even wear her skates to the table when called in for meals. One of her dreams was to join the Ice Capades. Her brother, Jon, believed she could have been a star. “She skated with skill, grace and beauty.” She has two siblings, Jon and David. Judy married Randall “Mickey” Callahan and they had two children, a daughter, Kelly and a son, Charles “Chuck”. The family relocated to the Greater Portland area and during that time Judy worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield and then Fairchild Semiconductor. They divorced in the early ’70s.In 1975, through mutual friends, she met Merrill Robbins. They fell in love and remained together until her last breath. Judy loved watching professional football and Red Sox baseball. And she loved all animals, especially her Himalayans, Thor. Yes, plural. Two consecutively, both Thor.Merrill was her devoted caregiver until she needed more than he could provide. She spent her last weeks in the care of the wonderful staﬀ of the A Wing (Memory Care) in the Maine Veteran’s Home in Scarborough. Judy was laid to rest at the Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to support our veterans and their families, mainevets.org

