KITTERY — Maine’s congresswoman is a member of a new caucus that will focus on the country’s public shipyards.
Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree of the 1st District said Friday the caucus was created to provide support to the nation’s four public shipyards, including Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Maine.
The others are Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Virginia, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii.
The shipyards repair and retrofit aircraft carriers and submarines. Pingree said the formation of the caucus will “help elevate and strengthen the voices of PSNY workers in Congress.” The caucus is called the Public Shipyard Caucus.
The caucus is bipartisan and also includes lawmakers from Washington, Virginia, Hawaii, Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
College
NCAA women’s basketball: Louisville beats Michigan 62-50 to return to Final Four
-
Business
Lawmakers form caucus to support four U.S. public shipyards
-
Nation & World
Kyiv to investigate video that appears to show Ukrainian forces shooting Russian POWs
-
Local & State
Russian-born opera singer to perform in Yarmouth to benefit Ukraine
-
Nation & World
Russia shifts focus to grind down Ukraine’s army in east
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.