Heather Pierson Trio

8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12. onelongfellowsquare.com

New Hampshire-based pianist and singer-songwriter Heather Pierson will be performing with Shawn Nadeau on stand-up bass and Craig Bryan on drums and percussion. They’ll also both be singing harmony vocals with Pierson, and the performance will feature instrumental piano, Americana, blues, New Orleans jazz, vocal chants and folk. You’ll hear a blend of Pierson originals and fresh takes on familiar tunes.

Eileen Ivers

7:30 p.m. Friday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $38 in advance, $43 day of show. chocolatechurcharts.org

The New York Times described her as “the Jimi Hendrix of the violin,” but you can come up with your own comparison when you see Celtic fiddler Eileen Ivers in Bath. She’s been rooted in Irish traditional music since she was 8 years old and has won nine all-Ireland fiddle championships. She’s also won a Grammy and has been a soloist with more than 50 symphony orchestras, including the Boston Pops and London Symphony Orchestra. Ivers’ latest release is 2020’s “Scatter the Light.”

One Night of Queen by Gary Mullen & The Works

8 p.m. Sunday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19.50 to $39, 18-plus. auramaine.com

Singer Gary Mullen has been performing as late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury for more than two decades. He and his band will be making you believers as they pour through the many Queen hits. Mullen’s vocals are tremendous, and he will indeed rock you. Be a champion and let yourself go ga-ga while you’re hanging on the edge of your seat. You’ll ask yourself, is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? Either way, the show will send shivers down your spine.

