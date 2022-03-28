The Mechanic Street parking lot will be closed as of Friday, April 1, as the city gears up for the construction of the Vertical Harvest parking garage.

About 75 spaces were created across the street at Saccarappa Park, which will be open for parking as of Friday. The lot will be open to all, although city Project Manager Robyn Saunders is asking contractors to park elsewhere.

“We really appreciate Public Services taking on that project itself in preparation for this transition for businesses and residences so there is uninterrupted parking downtown,” Saunders said.

For updates on this construction or other projects, visit seeingorangewestbrook.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: