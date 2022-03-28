The city’s first Veterans and Coffee session is planned for April 14 at the Westbrook Community Center.

Hosted by Veteran Services Director Arty Ledoux, the meet-up will be held from 9-11 a.m. in the Spruce Room to give veterans the opportunity to network and build peer support. Ledoux also will be able to provide information about veteran benefits during the event.

Westbrook’s Veteran Services Office opened in January 2020 as the state’s first municipal veterans services office. The program connects veterans with benefits and uses the city’s first electric vehicle to take veterans to appointments or other meetings.

