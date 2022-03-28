Drive-thru haddock supper –Friday, April 1, 4:30-6 p.m., St. Hyacinth Church, Brown Street, Westbrook. Baked haddock, green beans, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert, $10. Sponsored by the Daughters of Isabella. Pick up dinners in the lower parking lot.

Bean supper –Saturday, April 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Red hot dogs, kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, coleslaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. Adults $12; children 5-11, $6; free under 5.

Free community meal – Wednesday, April 6, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. COVID precautions are still being taken such as wearing masks except while eating and spaced seating.

Drive-up roasted turkey dinner – Saturday, April 9, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, 9 Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10. Exact price only. No pre-orders taken.

