Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April-May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

March 31

Jimmie Vaughan: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $60.April 1Portland Brass Quintet: 8 p.m., Faculty Concert Series, Corthell Hall, USM Gorham Campus, $15.

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $35. stonemountainartscenter.com.

April 2

University of Southern Maine Concert Band: 2 p.m., Gorham High School, 41 Morrill Ave., $10.

Kat Wright: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $20.

April 8

David, Luke and Will Mallett: An Evening With … : Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $30.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. March 18: Ellis Falls; March 19: Hell on Wheels, skipslounge.com.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

“The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy”: 7 p.m. April 1, 2, 8 and 9; 2 p.m. April 3 and 10. Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. 693-6221.

“Matilda: The Musical” auditions: 5-6:45 p.m. ages 8-13 and 7-9 p.m. ages 14 and up, Tuesday, April 5; 5-6:45 p.m. ages 8-13 and 7-9 p.m. ages 14 and up, Wednesday, April 6; call backs 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7. Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. lrctme.org.

“The Odd Couple”: Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. April 1-10. schoolhousearts.org/2021-season.

