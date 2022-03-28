A Russian-born opera singer will perform two concerts in Yarmouth on Tuesday to raise money for shipping medical supplies to war victims in Ukraine.

Pavel Sulyandziga, a graduate of the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music in Moscow and the New School in New York, will perform at Yarmouth High School on Tuesday morning and at the First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth that evening.

The 30-year-old Sulyandziga, a member of the Udege people in the Russian Far East, was the first Indigenous person to sing at Carnegie Hall. He will be accompanied by a Russian pianist, who does not want to be identified for fear of retaliation against his family in Russia. Both concerts will feature songs that illustrate the beauty of the Ukrainian language and music.

Proceeds will go to the Partners for World Health Ukraine Fund, an organization based in Portland that has been shipping supplies to humanitarian relief organizations in Ukraine.

Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee to surrounding countries because of the Russian invasion.

Partners for World Health is a nonprofit that routinely collects unused medical supplies and equipment that would otherwise be thrown away from healthcare facilities, manufacturers and individuals. The organization sorts, repackages and prepares the supplies, and sends them to individuals, communities, healthcare facilities and developing countries that can use them.

Since 2009, the group has collected more than 2 million pounds of medical supplies that would otherwise have been discarded.

Sulyandziga’s first performance will be held at Yarmouth High School, where students will also watch a live-stream video from a Red Cross volunteer living in the Ukrainian city of Krapivnitsk. The city is being periodically shelled by Russian forces, forcing residents to take refuge in bomb shelters. The volunteer, Lyudmila Bulakh, is a lawyer.

The second performance will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., in Yarmouth. The concert is free, but donations will be accepted.

Sulvandziga’s parents and siblings live in Yarmouth. The opera singer lives in New York.

