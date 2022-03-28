In photos: Sweet spring sugaring, a celebration of Maine Maple Weekend
Maine Maple Sunday is always the fourth Sunday of March, and this is the 39th year of the annual event, which features open sugarhouses throughout the state, farm tours, pancake breakfasts and sales of all kinds of maple products. This year was fully open, after a canceled year in 2020 because of the pandemic, and a modified event in 2021. Maine Maple Sunday is more than just a sales event, though. It's a harbinger of sweet, sweet spring, after a long, cold winter.
Scott Dunn walks down to where he collects sap in the woods behind his Buxton home. Dunn is president of the Maine Maple Producers Association and the owner of Dunn Family Maple, which he started in 2014. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Freshly made syrup pours into a collection bucket inside Scott Dunn’s sugar shack. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Terry Deering loads firewood into the burner while helping his friend Scott Dunn, left, make maple syrup. Deering and Dunn met years ago while working at the Gorham Fire Department. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Brooke Dunn runs around her dad Scott Dunn’s sugar shack on March 22. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Scott Dunn checks the sugar content of sap as it pumps into a tank. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Scott Dunn, far right, Mike Hoyt, second from right, and Terry Deering, left, greet their friend John Cenate as he arrive to help make maple syrup. The three men are all firefighters who met years ago working for the Gorham Fire Department. Every year they help Dunn with the boiling and help out over Maine Maple Weekend. “We’re like a family,” Dunn said. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Terry Deering collects firewood outside of Scott Dunn’s sugar shack while John Cenate, right, and Mike Hoyt, center, help make syrup inside on March 22. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Keith Harris, left, and his son Cody check on sap boiling in the evaporator at Harris Farm in Dayton on March 24.This is the farm’s 34th year participating in Maine Maple Sunday. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Keith Harris watches the reaction of his grandson Bowden after giving him some fresh maple syrup inside the sugarhouse at Harris Farm in Dayton. The farm has tapped 550 trees this year. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Bowden Harris, 1, carries an empty maple syrup jug through the sugarhouse at Harris Farm in Dayton. Bowden stopped by the sugarhouse while his father, Cody Harris, and grandfather Keth Harris were boiling sap on Thursday. He was born in March and Keith carried him in a backpack carrier as he tapped trees on the farm. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
A long line forms to get into the sugarhouse at Merrifield Farm in Gorham on Saturday, the first day of their Maine Maple Sunday weekend activities and open house. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Jackson Clifford, 7, of Windham sits by a fire while eating maple ice cream at Merrifield Farm in Gorham on Saturday. This is the 39th year of the Maine Maple Sunday event, and many sugarhouses also opened for activities and sales on Saturday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Jenna LeVasseur of Old Town peers into an evaporator during a visit to Merrifield Farm in Gorham on Maine Maple Sunday weekend. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Brothers Julian Neang, 6, left, and Jaxon Neang, 3, and Ayden Tran, 14, of Saco sit and enjoy maple products at Merrifield Farm. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Matt Ghantous of Gorham holds his son Gerorge, 2, while checking out a demonstration of the “old” method of maple syrup making at Merrifield Farm. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Jameson Kirschbaum, 6, of Westbrook shares her maple cotton candy with her brother Parker, 1, while visiting Merrifield Farm. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
The Allen family reacts to seeing steam rising from the wood-fired evaporator when they enter the 207 Tappers sugarhouse in Arundel on March 26. The family, Ed holding Jax, 3, and Kristina, holding 10-month old Averi, moved to Maine last year. They bought maple cupcakes and syrup. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Customers Monique Charette, far left, and Georgette Dubuc, admire 2-month-old Bocephus, the son of 207 Tappers’ sugarhouse owner Casey Belanger, on Saturday of Maine Maple weekend. Belanger is a country music fan, and Bocephus is also the nickname of Hank Williams Jr. Michele McDonald/Staff Photographer
Calvin Venegoni-Ranger, 16, boils sap at his home in Scarborough. Calvin and his father made his boiler with a steel drum that they repurposed. They have been making syrup at their home for the last several years from sap collected on their property. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Calvin Venegoni-Ranger, 16, boils sap in his homemade evaporator in his yard in Scarborough. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
