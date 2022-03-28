In photos: Sweet spring sugaring, a celebration of Maine Maple Weekend

Maine Maple Sunday is always the fourth Sunday of March, and this is the 39th year of the annual event, which features open sugarhouses throughout the state, farm tours, pancake breakfasts and sales of all kinds of maple products. This year was fully open, after a canceled year in 2020 because of the pandemic, and a modified event in 2021. Maine Maple Sunday is more than just a sales event, though. It's a harbinger of sweet, sweet spring, after a long, cold winter.

