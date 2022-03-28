‘Desperate Measures’

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 24. Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $32, $39. goodtheater.com

Catch the Maine premiere of the popular off-Broadway hit “Desperate Measures,” presented by Good Theater. Featuring company favorites Glenn Anderson, Colleen Clark, Smith Daniels, Gusta Johnson, John Lanham and Tony Reilly, the musical comedy centers on the good-looking Johnny Blood. His life is at stake, and it’s up to a mysterious sheriff, eccentric priest, authoritarian governor, reformed saloon woman and an out-of-habit nun to save the day. The show was a 2018 winner of the Drama Desk Awards for best music and lyrics and the Outer Critics Circle Award for best musical.

PortFringe Pop-up Pirates of Penzance

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $15, 21-plus. portfringe.com

The 10th PortFringe Festival is in June, but in the meantime, there’s a fabulous event you can partake in. Local performance artists were paired with the classic Gilbert & Sullivan operetta while the cameras were rolling. You’ll see short filmed scenes and on Friday night there will be added live surprises. Should you go on Saturday there will be a post-show artist Q&A session. Pop-up Pirates of Penzance is a fundraising event supporting Portfringe , the multi-day performance art showcase celebrating creative expression, artistic activism, cultural connections and community building.

Brick Universe Lego Fan Festival

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $14.99 in advance, $18 at the door, 2 and younger free. brickuniverse.com/maine

Most of the time slots are sold out, but if you’re an early bird and a Lego fan, you can still piece together a great time. The Brick Universe Lego Fan Festival is the ultimate experience for anyone who loves the iconic building blocks. Professional Lego artists from all over will be displaying their incredible creations, small to gigantic, and you can learn some of their trade secrets. The festival will also be a marketplace for all things Lego-related. Just don’t step on any!

David Sedaris

7 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $61-$71. porttix.com

Writer and humorist David Sedaris has been sharing his razor-sharp wit and knack for hilarious, riveting storytelling since the ’90s. From “Santaland Diaries” to “Barrel Fever,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day” and “Naked,” Sedaris is a critically-acclaimed force of nature. His live appearances will have you rolling in the aisles with his dry delivery of very personal truth bombs and observations. His latest collection of essays is “Carnival of Snackery.”

