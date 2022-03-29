Trails maintained by both the town of Falmouth and the Falmouth Land Trust are closed indefinitely so they will not be damaged during mud season.

Falmouth trails manager Caleb Hemphill said the temporary closure is monitored closely each year. While there’s no way to predict when the trails will reopen, if the weather is warm, dry and windy, they could reopen in as soon as one week. The ground needs to thoroughly thaw, drain and dry out enough to open to the public again, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: