Trails maintained by both the town of Falmouth and the Falmouth Land Trust are closed indefinitely so they will not be damaged during mud season.
Falmouth trails manager Caleb Hemphill said the temporary closure is monitored closely each year. While there’s no way to predict when the trails will reopen, if the weather is warm, dry and windy, they could reopen in as soon as one week. The ground needs to thoroughly thaw, drain and dry out enough to open to the public again, he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Northern Forecaster
Cumberland-North Yarmouth school district to consider solar options
-
Arts & Entertainment
Elton John adds 11 stadium dates to his farewell tour
-
Kennebunk Post
PFAS chemicals exceed limits in a well near former Kennebunkport landfill
-
Religion and Values
A spiritual defense of Russia’s war against Ukraine? Putin’s patriarch is trying.
-
The Forecaster
Discussion explores plight of Guatemalan women