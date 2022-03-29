The distracted trucker, that plowed into the back of a retired couple’s car in Falmouth last year, resulting in their deaths, will be on trial for criminal negligence in the coming months. The prosecutor alleges that the driver was watching Netflix on his smartphone. Whether his actions are criminal is up to a jury to decide.
What is not in question is the fact that distracted driving has become a leading cause of fatal accidents on our highways. It’s been on the National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) most wanted list for several years. The science is clear: Humans are not good multitaskers and glancing away from the road for more than three seconds greatly increases the chance for a crash, especially at highway speeds. In this case, the driver reported he was doing 65 mph.
The temptation to use a cell phone while driving is tremendous in our culture, but major trucking companies and motorcoach operators prohibit their drivers from using it while the vehicle is in motion. By the end of today more than 100 people will have died on our highways and thousands more will have suffered life-altering injuries, many from distracted driving. Buckle up and put the phone down!
Bruce Landsberg
vice chair NTSB
Washington, D.C.
