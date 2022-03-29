Can you hear the dog whistles? They are blowing loud and clear in the nature of the GOP questioning of Judge Jackson.
There is little “grand,” besides grandstanding, in the “Grand” Old Party’s questioning.
Look at the facts: Judge Jackson has already united a normally divided country – she has been confirmed three times with bi-partisan support because of her vast experience as an attorney and judge, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to justice for all Americans.
Judge Jackson should be confirmed after the Senate reviews her accomplishments and has a meaningful conversation about ending 200 years without the representation of a qualified black woman, Judge Jackson, on the Supreme Court.
Roselyn Kubek
Raymond
