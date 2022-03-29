NEWTON, Mass. — Lydia Dexter scored five goals, and Carson Battaglia, Bridget Collins and Cailyn Wesley each added three as St Joseph’s topped Lasell 19-5 Tuesday in women’s lacrosse.

Dexter, who was named GNAC Player of the Week for the week ending March 27, also had a team-leading three assists for the Monks (9-0, 5-0 GNAC).

Morgan Wright (two saves) and Mackenzie Baston (one save) each played goalie for a half for the Monks, who led the Lasers (2-5, 2-3) 12-2 at halftime.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 15, ST. JOSEPH’S 6: Max Solmssen, Henry Popko and Jack Rickards each scored two goals as the Mules (3-3) beat the Monks (1-8) at Standish.

Rickards also had two assists and Matt Stein had a goal and three assists.

Timothy Goodfellow had a goal and three assists for the Monks.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLGATE: Coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced.

Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.

ALBANY: Coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season.

A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials declined to comment further because the investigation is not complete.

Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, continued coaching through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.

Albany went 13-18 in Killings’ first season. He was given a five-year contract when he was hired a year ago to succeed Will Brown, who coached the Great Danes for two decades and led them to five NCAA tournament appearances. Brown left after the 2020-21 season, the team’s third straight losing campaign.

IOWA: All-American Keegan Murray has announced he will declare for the NBA draft.

Murray tweeted that he would leave the Hawkeyes after a sophomore season in which he was the Big Ten scoring leader, a consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous