The Flagg twins are moving on.

Nokomis freshmen Cooper and Ace Flagg will be transferring to continue their basketball careers at Montverde Academy in Florida, their mother Kelly Bowman Flagg confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Cooper also announced the decision to transfer on Instagram.

At Montverde, they will join their Maine United teammate Kaden Bedard, who is United coach Andy Bedard’s son.

The two players led Nokomis to a 21-1 record and the Class A championship this winter. The 6-foot-8 Cooper, one of the top-ranked freshmen players in the country, was named Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 20.5 points, 10 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game, and he scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Class A final victory over Falmouth.

The 6-7 Ace was a standout for the Warriors as well, averaging 11.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season.

This story will be updated.

