The City Council Monday voted to raise city ambulance rates for the first time in about 10 years, but the increase is expected to have little or no impact on residents.

Basic life support rates will rise from $420 to $700, advanced life support from $500 to $1,000 and the fee per mile driven from $12 to $18. According to interim Fire Chief Steve Sloan, the increases come after nearly a decade without rising rates and are designed to match the rising call volume as well as current rates in other cities.

City Councilor Gary Rairdon said Monday that the rate increases would not impact residents with insurance or on Medicaid. The city also offers a program for those who are unable to pay, Sloan said.

Sloan also wanted to remind people, particularly seniors, that on Medicaid, there is no copay at all, so rates would not affect those patients either.

The rate changes will put Westbrook on par with rates in Standish and Cape Elizabeth, while still being lower than Portland, Gorham, Scarborough and South Portland.

