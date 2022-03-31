SACO — Movie buffs who prefer to watch the big screen from the comfort of their automobile under the stars may be able to continue to do so at the Saco Drive-In — in a location close to the current site.

Aquaboggan Water Park, near neighbors of the iconic U.S. Route 1 drive-in theater, announced late last week they are in the process of seeking permits to locate the drive there.

The owners of Saco Drive-In property, Roberge Construction, announced the sale of the 33-acre parcel Feb. 28.

“Though the timeline and completion of the project is still unknown, we are doing everything we can to keep this local icon thriving for generations to come,” said Aquaboggan Water Park General Manager Ethan Mongue in an email. “Our plan is to have the Saco Drive-In at Aquaboggan Water Park and we are committed to preserving as much history as possible in the process.”

Saco Mayor William Doyle said that is good news.

“This is a welcome end to an unfortunate situation,” said Doyle on Monday, referring to the news a month ago that the drive-in property had been sold. “Aquaboggan is another landmark in the community; this gives them a chance to broaden their opportunities.”

Roberge Construction had owned Saco Drive-In for more than three decades.

“The past two years have been a challenge,” Roberge Construction posted at the end of February. “Owning the property since 1986, selling the drive-in was one of the hardest decisions we had to make.”

Mongue, of Aquaboggan, said the Roberge family “made sure the equipment stayed in the community” and are providing training, information, and contacts to make the transition smoother.

“We are excited and hopeful to have it operational sometime this season, though it is difficult to tell,” said Mongue. “That will depend on factors ranging from permits to the type of screen and access to materials. We are in the research phase for that. We wanted the public to know all is not lost.”

Roberge Construction noted the pandemic had played a role in their decision-making to sell the theater property, which was purchased by Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, a New Jersey-based company with 13 locations, including Portland.

“Covid played a part in our decision, from having to operate at reduced capacity, inconsistent supply chains, staffing shortages, movie shortages and online streaming to name a few,” Roberge Construction wrote in the Feb. 28 social media posting. “It has been our pleasure serving you and we appreciate everyone who supported us.”

Neal Bangor of the Hale Portland location said he expects the company to move operations to the U.S. Route 1 location within the next two years.

“We are really excited to move our dealership to the site in Saco,” Bangor said in an email Feb. 28. “The site appealed to us for several reasons — first and foremost, we are excited to join and contribute to the Saco-Biddeford community. Hale Trailer is a family-owned company. Community and family are the core of our business. Other aspects that appealed to us were the proximity to I-95, and the surrounding dealerships. We feel that we will fit in nicely in that area of Route 1.”

The Saco Drive-In, believed to be the second oldest in the country, was a landmark for locals and for drive-in movie theater buffs, and people from across southern Maine and beyond were saddened to hear of the news that the property had sold.

Doyle, Saco’s mayor, was among those who had expressed disappointment that the desire to sell wasn’t generally known.

“It is important people be reminded that there is a limited amount a city can do when there are private sales, especially when (they’re) not told,” said Doyle on Monday, March 28.

Saco Drive-In first opened in 1939, a banner year in the movie industry. According to film industry information, that year saw the release of film classics like “Gone with the Wind,” “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Stagecoach,” and a host of others.

In the summer of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, several southern Maine high schools including Biddeford, Wells and Freeport among others, and Saco’s own Thornton Academy, filmed graduation ceremonies that were later played for families at the Saco Drive-In Theater.

According to a March 25 Portland Press Herald story by Ray Routhier, Saco’s zoning allows a drive-in theater on the Aquaboggan site as a conditional use. Saco Economic Development Director Denise Clavette said the owners of Aquaboggan have made initial inquiries about reopening the drive-in on their property and have contacted the city’s Inspection and Planning departments and the city planner. The city supports the plan, she said.

“We’re thrilled and excited,” Clavette told the Portland Press Herald. “It’s exciting for Saco and the entire area.”

The former owners, Roberge Construction, expressed their delight at the news on the Saco Drive-In Facebook page.

“Very excited to have our longtime neighbors directly across the street from us carrying on the Saco Drive-In legacy,” they wrote. “Thank you Aquaboggan!”

Mongue, Aquaboggan’s general manager, thanked those involved and pledged to keep the public up to date with progress on the project.

“A special thank you to both the Roberge family for helping us keep the drive-in local and to Hale Trailer for the generous donation of the iconic sign as well as several additional historical items to our project,’ Mongue said. “Stay tuned to our social media platforms for updates on the process. We are excited for this new adventure and look forward to providing more family fun and entertainment!”

