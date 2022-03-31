SACO- Vincent P. Nigl Jr., age 75, of Hillview Avenue, passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, holding his loving wife’s hand on March 27, 2022.

He was born on Feb. 13, 1947, in Boston, Massachusetts, a son of the late Vincent Sr. and Doris (Duffey) Nigl.

He attended Boston grammar schools and Boston Trade. Throughout his working years Vinny was employed in the sheet metal, construction and manufacturing industries.

In his early years, he was a member of the Naval Sea Cadets. He enjoyed hunting, watercolor painting, bird carving, kite flying and gardening. He was a competitive shooter and a lifelong member of the USRA and NRA.

He is survived by: his beloved wife of 42 years, Ann Chella-Nigl; a son, Paul V. Nigl; his former wife, Carol O’Brien; siblings, Ann Marie and her husband Charles Lynch, Joseph Nigl and his wife Supa, Barbara Borgasano and her husband Joseph, Kathleen Garrity and her late husband Thomas, and Thomas and Kathleen Nigl; 12 nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and -nephews; and three-great-great-nieces and -nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life to commemorate Vinny’s life at a later date.

The family would like to extend a heart felt thank you to the Northern Lights Hospice for their care and support they showed Vinny during this very difficult time.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.

