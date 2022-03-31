SACO — The City Council voted 5-2 against appointing the mayor’s nominee for Saco’s first historian on Monday.

Mayor William Doyle had nominated Saco Museum education and program manager Anatole Brown for the volunteer position, but this appointment wasn’t approved. The vote to approve Brown failed 2-5, with Councilors Marshall Archer, Michael Burman, Phil Hatch, Jodi MacPhail, and Nathan Johnston voting against the nominee.

A few people spoke during public comment, favoring retired Saco school teacher Peter Scontras for the position, with some indicating it was their understanding that the volunteer gig had been promised to him.

Scontras had been a member of the Planning Board. Resident Kelly Archer said it “was common knowledge the (historian) position was created in 2020 to entice (Scontras) off the Planning Board.”

Scontras, for his part, said he had some difficulties while being a member of the Planning Board — he is no longer a member — and had apologized. He said he had a difficult time being patient, and “said some things I maybe shouldn’t have said” during a difficult period in his life.

Resident Jane Caron said she meant no disrespect to Brown, but was disappointed Scontras’ name was not on the agenda for the post.

In Saco, the mayor nominates people for various positions, but the final decision is made by the City Council, which votes on the nominee.

Councilor James Purdy said he had heard Scontras was a candidate but rejected the notion that all councilors had been privy to all discussions about the nomination.

“I think this whole situation is unfortunate,” said Councilor Nathan Johnston. “The idea of a historian originated under the prior mayor and didn’t get done during that administration and was passed on (to this administration).”

“My vote is not a reflection on Mr. Brown at all,” Johnston continued, but he said knowing Scontras, “I think it’s a shame we’d do something else.”

Councilor Marshall Archer said for him it was about the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment. “For me this is about honor, I am aware what certain individuals said, that yes, there was a direction that once off Planning Board Mr. Scontras would become the historian, and I have to honor what was originally said,” Archer said.

Councilor Joseph Gunn said he was approaching the matter from the process — with the mayor holding the responsibility to nominate a candidate and the council to vote on it.

“I feel Mr. Scontras is being used by people who just want to stick it to this mayor because a new mayor came along, has some new ideas, and they just can’t stand it,” said Gunn.

“The position wasn’t created by me to entice anybody to do anything,” said Doyle, speaking from the public podium. “It was talked about by the previous mayor. I took over … and said that’s a great idea. We put it before the council and you approved it, now we have the open position. My position as mayor (is) to nominate.”

According to city officials, the Saco historian is tasked to provide advisory and informational assistance to the council, city staff, and boards and commissions, as well as educational outreach for the public and schools. Brown, according to his resume, has a master’s degree in American and New England studies, and among his other tasks as the museum’s education and program manager, creates, plans, and teaches history and museum programs for young people from kindergarten through grade 8, as well as those of high school age.

“This helps our community be a better partner with (Dyer Library and Saco Museum), a treasure we don’t want to lose,” said Doyle. ” This is not about one person, but doing what is best for the community.”

“This makes me incredibly sad,” said Councilor Michael Burman, noting the council had heard how the situation had hurt Scontras — and he added, he expected it had hurt Brown as well.

“We’re taking what should be a celebrated position … and tainting it with politics and gotchas and games back and forth, and risking the position altogether and certainly its integrity,” Burman said, adding the first task of the appointee would be to restore the dignity of the position.

It is unclear what the next step will be.

