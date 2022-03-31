Scarborough senior Darby Stolz, joined by her parents, John and Christine, as well as her coaches and teammates, is all smiles after announcing at a ceremony Thursday that she will attend and play lacrosse at the University of Charleston in West Virginia, a Division II program, next year.

“It’s very nice to be surrounded today by everyone I know and love who have been with me my whole career so far,” said Stolz, a midfielder, who plans to study to become a physical assistant and who led the Red Storm to a stunning turnaround season in 2021 and a berth in the regional final. “A few coaches reached out me and I liked this school because of the location and it had my major. It checked all my boxes.

“Playing for Scarborough has meant so much to me. I started out in the youth program at the age of 5 and the whole program’s brought me up to where I am now. Obviously, I want to win states this year and I want to have as much fun as I can.”

Red Storm coach Emily Field said that she feels Stolz’s skills will allow her to adapt well to the next level.

“Darby’s a game-changer out there, so any college team that has her will benefit tremendously,” Field said. “She always wants to improve. She’s a force on both offense and defense. It’s very exciting.”

