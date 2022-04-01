Southern Maine bus riders will pay less and get more service under a $7 million public transportation plan from a regional transportation agency.

The Greater Portland Council of Governments on Friday unveiled a plan that includes half-price fares for the rest of 2022 and more frequent buses in some communities. The plan is being funded with money from the American Rescue Plan Act, passed last year.

The plan includes $2.9 million for service improvements to Greater Portland Metro, the largest regional transit agency. It will pay for increased service and longer hours on three bus routes, more service on Congress Street in Portland and extending the University of Southern Maine bus line from Gorham to Ocean Gateway in Portland.

About $1.1 million will be spent to slash fares in half on Metro, South Portland Bus Service and Biddeford-Saco-Old Orchard Beach Transit buses for nine months. Another $882,000 will add a bus to the Southern Maine Connector Route between Biddeford and Sanford, bringing that bus to an hourly service, and $500,000 will be used to increase bus frequency on two routes in Biddeford.

Aside from direct service improvements, federal funding is also being used to improve infrastructure and communications.

The agencies plan to spend $750,000 to improve bus stop accessibility and $500,000 to buy traffic signal priority equipment and software for buses and intersections long Forest and Washington avenues in Portland to speed bus service. Another $380,000 will go to a new passenger information across the region that will include digital signs at key locations, service alerts for passengers and a real-time online map.

