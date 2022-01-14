Public bus passengers may experience service interruptions starting next week, Greater Portland Metro said Friday.

Starting Monday, the agency may reduce weekday bus service because of a staffing shortage, it said in a statement on Twitter.

Metro will reduce service only when necessary, and any changes will be based on the number of passengers affected, whether other services are available and geographic and demographic equity, it said.

Riders should check Metro’s website every day after 5 p.m. to see which next-day services might be affected, it said. Metro operates buses in Portland, Westbrook and Falmouth and runs commuter routes to Gorham and Brunswick.

“To reiterate, we have a plan to reduce service only when necessary and only for the trip(s) necessary on a given day,” the agency said. “We do not do this lightly and apologize in advance for any inconvenience.”

