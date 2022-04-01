Gov. Mills is standing up for the middle class and businesses when she uses the budget surplus to provide $850 checks to about 800,000 Mainers. The effect on Maine’s economy will be much more than that original $680 million boost, calculated using an economic multiplier effect model.

Gov. Mills sends that $680 million into the economy, where the original recipients spend that money at Maine businesses. Then those businesses spend that money at other Maine businesses and presto, that $680 million has been spent twice in the economy, for an economic boost of $1.36 billion.

But! But! Our clever little governor doesn’t stop there. Then that $680 billion is spent again, and taxed again, for an economic expansion of over $2 billion.

Gov. Mills is a hero to middle-class entrepreneurs. She’s saving Maine businesses, one $850 check at a time!

Bob Jean
Lubec

letter to the editor
