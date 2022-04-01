BIDDEFORD — Gail Ann Chasse Lacroix, born in Bristol Connecticut, and lived most of her life in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, passed away on March 14, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1958, to her parents, Joseph L. and Blanche Y. Chasse.

Gail’s earliest dream in life was always to start a family which began with her two children, son Stephen and daughter Lisa, whom she shared with former spouse, David Lacroix. Soon after becoming a mom, she became a business owner at her coffeeshop in Old Orchard Beach called “Coffee & More by The Shore.” She loved cooking for people and had an open-door policy that made everyone feel invited. She was generous, nurturing, and had an incredible green thumb; still caring for plants inherited by her own mother. Her children and grandchildren were her sole focus, and she worried over and took care of them until the end, sometimes at the exclusion of her own needs.

Gail was someone that lit up a room. She was anything but shy and she loved talking to people, whether she knew them or not. She was the baby sister of her family; always staying close to and speaking often with her two sisters and brother. She made her whole family laugh with her idiosyncrasies, sometimes unintentionally, but she still loved seeing others smile even if it was at her own expense. She was warm and welcoming, and she could always see the good in people. She forgave easily and always relied on her faith to see things in a positive light. Gail always believed in the power of God’s plan.

To say that her family and friends will miss her greatly is an understatement. She leaves behind: her daughter, Lisa; son, Stephen and his three children, Gavyn, Dylan and Alyssa; her loving siblings, Diane (Jack) Levesque, Joyce (Jean) Dancause, and Dennis (Cathy) Chasse; and many nieces and nephews across three generations.

Gail will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. She was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.

Services will be private. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

