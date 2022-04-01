Wex Inc. a South Portland-based fuel payment processing service, announced Friday it was severing its business relationship with a subsidiary of Russian-based Lukoil.
While hundreds of U.S. companies have cut business ties or pulled out of Russia to protest the invasion of Ukraine in February, the Maine company had been mostly silent on the matter, saying that it could not public discuss details of its relationship with Lukoil North America, the Moscow-based company’s U.S. subsidiary.
But in a statement posted Friday, Wex said it was discontinuing its relationship with Lukoil.
“As the war has continued, with no foreseeable resolution in sight, we re-evaluated our relationship with LukOil, and have decided to discontinue this relationship,” the statement reads. “We want to go beyond what is required of us to ensure that none of our operations contribute, in any way, to aiding or supporting (Vladimir) Putin’s aggressive actions.”
The statement also said that Wex had complied with all sanctions against Russia and “is not doing business in Russia, does not have any employees or office locations in Russia.”
This story will be updated.
