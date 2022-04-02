MESA, Ariz. – Gregory Scott Coburn, 65, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away March 27, 2022, in his home from natural causes. Greg was born in April of 1956 in Scarborough. He grew up out on the marsh on Prout’s Neck and had many stories to tell about digging clams and spying an aging Betty Davis on her balcony late at night. He worked as a master machinist until retiring early.Greg moved to Arizona in 2011 and spent the remainder of his days fickling with his 4K television, predicting the weather and stargazing. He enjoyed 35 years of marriage with his wife and soulmate, Susan (Ford) Coburn, originally of Hollis.Greg is survived by his wife; his daughter, Charlotte and her wife, his beloved daughter-in-law Brenna MacDonald. He also leaves behind his siblings Debbie, Roland, Jim, and Jessica; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many friends and family who will miss his quiet charm.

