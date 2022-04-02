WOODSTOCK — Maine’s transportation department has restarted work on a highway reconstruction effort that is a key piece of its Maine Western Gateways project.

The Maine Department of Transportation said it resumed work on Route 26 in Woodstock in late March. The project will include roadway improvements as well as installation of new drainage and other safety fixes, the department said.

The Woodstock work is part of the larger Gateways project that also involves highway work in Fryeburg and Kingfield. The state has said the work will revitalize highway corridors that head to the western mountains of Maine.

The total construction cost of the project is about $24.6 million. The transportation department said the work should be finished this year.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »