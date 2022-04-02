The number of Mainers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 shot past 1 million.

According to the Maine Center for Disease Prevention and Control, 1,001,626 out of Maine’s 1.34 million population have been fully vaccinated, or 74.51 percent.

Among those eligible to be vaccinated — five years and older — the fully vaccinated percentage is now 78.2 percent.

The high number of vaccinated and treatment means “we are in a much better place … a much different scenario than even a year ago,” Dr. Dora Mills,the chief health improvement officer for MaineHealth, said on Thursday

Fully vaccinated does not include booster shots; in Maine 594,080 have received a booster vaccine.

The state reported 212 new cases and no new deaths from coronavirus Saturday.

Cumberland County, the most populated county, is also the most vaccinated with 85.3 percent vaccinated. Other vaccination rates in other counties include Androscoggin, 67.19 percent; York, 72.82; and Somerset with the lowest rate of 60.96 percent.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide remains steady at 91 on Saturday, the same number as the day before, according to the Maine CDC. Of those there were 17 in critical care units and five on ventilators.

All Maine counties are now considered low risk for COVID-19, which means indoor masking recommendations have been lifted statewide.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its “community levels” guidelines late Thursday and moved the last Maine county, Hancock, from the medium risk category to low risk. The U.S. CDC does not recommend universal indoor mask wearing in low-risk counties, but advises people get vaccinations and booster shots, get tested if they are exposed or have symptoms and isolate if they test positive.

The easing of mask recommendations has happened across the country. Ninety-five percent of the nation’s counties are now considered low risk, with 4.5 percent moderate risk and 0.5 percent high risk, according to the federal health agency. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that more than 99 percent of the country’s population live in a location where there’s a low or medium risk of catching the virus.

Doctors are somewhat cautious about a more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant that has began to spread throughout the country and in Maine, but because the vaccinations are working well against the subvariant, and prior infections that do provide some immunity, doctors are not expecting a major surge in hospitalizations.

The federal government has authorized for a second booster for at risk populations.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, began, the Maine CDC recorded 236,258 cases and 2,202 deaths in Maine.

Nationwide, at least one in every four have been infected, and out of the country’s 331.8 million population, 978,254 have died, according to the U.S. CDC.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: