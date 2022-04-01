All Maine counties are now considered low-risk for COVID-19, according to new federal data.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its “community levels” every week, and it measures risk by looking at a combination of case counts, hospital capacity and new hospital admissions. Last week, all counties were in the green – or low – category except for Hancock County, which was listed as yellow, or moderate risk.

The U.S. CDC does not recommend universal indoor mask wearing in low-risk counties, but advises that people get vaccinations and booster shots, get tested if they are exposed or have symptoms and isolate if they test positive.

Ninety-five percent of the nation’s counties are now considered low risk, with 4.5 percent moderate risk and 0.5 percent high-risk, according to the federal health agency.

Like Maine, most states are experiencing a period of stability, with no significant change in daily case counts or hospital patient counts. The plateau follows a dramatic weeks-long decline from the omicron peak in January and may be the result of the omicron BA.2 subvariant that is spreading throughout the country and in Maine.

Many U.S. experts expect the more contagious subvariant to lead to an uptick in cases, but not to trigger a new surge or a significant rise in hospitalizations, in part because of high levels of immunity after the omicron wave.

Meanwhile, Maine reported 256 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, and no additional deaths. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 236,046 cases of COVID-19, and 2,202 deaths.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated on Friday, but on Thursday stood at 97 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 16 in critical care and four on a ventilator

