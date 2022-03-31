Maine reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one additional death.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 235,790 cases of COVID-19, and 2,202 deaths.

Meanwhile, more people are now eligible for boosters, as federal regulators this week approved a second booster for anyone 50 and older. People who received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and have gotten their first booster are now eligible for a second booster.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, said in a tweet Wednesday that “if you are eligible for a second booster, you should get one. They are available, free of charge to you, and resoundingly safe. Data from one large population study showed a significant mortality benefit among those who received a second booster versus one.”

The Maine CDC has compiled a list of vaccination providers on its website.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in Maine has not yet been updated, but stood at 98 on Wednesday, with 18 in critical care and five on a ventilator. The hospitalization number has hovered just below 100 patients for 11 days after plummeting 78 percent from a peak of 436 on Jan. 13.

While Maine’s case numbers and hospitalizations have stabilized after steep declines, there are no definitive signs that the new omicron BA.2 subvariant is causing a rise in infections here. Wastewater monitoring, the pace of positive tests and the positive test rate have not indicated a resurgence of the virus.

