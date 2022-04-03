PORTLAND – Kenneth Carroll Cyr, 78, passed away on Tuesday March 29, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born in Cyr Plantation, Van Buren on July 3, 1943 to Rene and Wilenna (Chamberlain) Cyr. He was one of 14 children.

Kenny moved to Bristol, Conn. after high school graduation to work as a heavy equipment operator for a construction company. He then married Jacqueline Bouchard on April 20, 1963 in Hartford, Conn. They had three daughters, Lori, Kimberly, and Renee.

In the summer of 1965, he returned to Van Buren and worked for the government (FmHA) as a construction inspector for many years and retired early from the government job and returned to the Portland, Maine area and started his KC Construction business building decks and the Scarborough marsh bridges.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was predeceased by six siblings, Marilyn Legg, Joyce Della Bianca, Donald Cyr, Della Cormier, and two younger brothers as infants.

Kenny is survived by his daughters Lori Baillargeon, Kimberly Cyr, and Renee Harriman; his two brothers, Nathan Cyr of Concord, N.H., and Marty Cyr of Wethersfield, Conn., and five sisters, Sylvia Cyr of Basking Ridge, N.J., Diana Cyr of Vernon, Conn., Rena Levesque of Glastonbury, Conn., Mary-Ellen Welch of Hebron, Conn., and Karen Wright of Essex Junction, Vt.; granddaughter, Ashley Harriman, four grandsons, Nicholas and Alex Baillargeon, Austin Boudreau and Joshua Harriman.

A time of sharing and remembering will be held on Saturday April 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. at A. T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland, ME 04102.

To share memories of Kenny, or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous