Luke Mallet of the Mallet Brothers Band inside his “songwriting shack” on his family’s property in Gorham. Luke will be performing with his brother, Will, and their father, David, at Stone Mountain Arts Center in Brownsfield Friday, April 8. Shawn Patrick Ouellette / Portland Press Herald

Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April and May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

April 7

An Evening with Dominic Lavoie & McCrae Hathaway: 5:30 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St, Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

April 8

David, Luke and Will Mallett: An Evening With … : Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $30.

April 9

Jeffrey Rojo Studio Recital: 2 p.m., USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want, usm.maine.edu/music/events.

The Gibson Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $33. See stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

Isla Brownlow and Jett Tachibana Classical Recital: 8 p.m., USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

April 10

Musical Theatre Studio Recital Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m. at USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

April 13

University of Southern Maine Jazz Combos Spring ’22: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Virtual tickets, pay-what-you-want. In-person tickets through One Longfellow Square website bit.ly/3DEIA4j.

April 14

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra – Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $10, live and virtual, westbrookpac.org.

April 15

The Bacon Brothers: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $125. See stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. April 9: Stolen Mojo, facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

“The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy”: 7 p.m. April 8 and 9, 2 p.m. April 10. Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. 693-6221.

Through April 10

“The Odd Couple”: Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. schoolhousearts.org/2021-season.

April 15-24

“Clue”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM’s Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com.

