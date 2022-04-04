Art

Through May 1

“Into the Wild” Bridgton Art Guild Show: Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton, April and May hours noon-4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. gallery302.com.

Film

Magic Lantern movie theater: 9 Depot St., Bridgton. See magiclanternmovies.com/nowplaying for listings.

Music

April 7

An Evening with Dominic Lavoie & McCrae Hathaway: 5:30 p.m., Mast Landing Brewing Company, 920 Main St, Westbrook. bandsintown.com.

April 8

David, Luke and Will Mallett: An Evening With … : Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dug Way Road, Brownfield. $30.

April 9

Jeffrey Rojo Studio Recital: 2 p.m., USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want, usm.maine.edu/music/events.

The Gibson Brothers: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $33. See stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

Isla Brownlow and Jett Tachibana Classical Recital: 8 p.m., USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

April 10

Musical Theatre Studio Recital Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m. at USM’s Corthell Hall, Gorham, pay-what-you-want.

April 13

University of Southern Maine Jazz Combos Spring ’22: 7 p.m., One Longfellow Square, Portland. Virtual tickets, pay-what-you-want. In-person tickets through One Longfellow Square website bit.ly/3DEIA4j.

April 14

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra – Spring ’22: 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $10, live and virtual, westbrookpac.org.

April 15

The Bacon Brothers: Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $125. See stonemountainartscenter.com for directions.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar: 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Skip’s Lounge: 288 Narragansett Trail, Buxton, live entertainment Friday and Saturday nights. April 9: Stolen Mojo, facebook.com/buxtonsplacetobe.

The Frog and Turtle: 3 Bridge St., Westbrook: Live music schedule at thefrogandturtle.com/music.

Theater

“The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy”: 7 p.m. April 8 and 9, 2 p.m. April 10. Lake Region High School, 1877 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. 693-6221.

Through April 10

“The Odd Couple”: Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. schoolhousearts.org/2021-season.

April 15-24

“Clue”: 7:30 p.m., Russell Hall, USM’s Gorham Campus, 37 College Ave., Gorham. $8-$16, usm-theatre.ticketleap.com.

