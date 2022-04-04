A Bowdoinham man charged with two felonies stemming from the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old pedestrian in Sabattus last year has died.

The death of David A. Veinott II, 38, was confirmed Monday by Deputy District Attorney Andrew Matulis.

His office had been prosecuting the charges against Veinott since his indictment by an Androscoggin County grand jury last month.

The charges — causing death while license is suspended or revoked, leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death and (misdemeanor) operating a vehicle without a license — likely will be dismissed this week.

Sabattus police arrested Veinott after an investigation into the hit-and-run death of Renata Schalk, 28, of Sabattus on Bowdoinham Road in Sabattus.

A Sabattus police officer responded to a report at 5:18 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, of a woman hit by a vehicle. He administered first aid until Sabattus Fire Department staff arrived. United Ambulance Service medical personnel pronounced Schalk dead.

Police said they had located a black, late-model Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab pickup truck with chrome rims in Lewiston the morning after Schalk was discovered.

The truck police were seeking had last been seen that Sunday leaving the scene of the crash westbound toward Middle Road, they said.

An image of the truck was captured on home security footage and turned over to police.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to its front end, police said.

Veinott had been free on $500 cash bail while awaiting trial.

