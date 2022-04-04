There has been universal U.S. support for Ukraine and its besieged citizens. Sanctions and other efforts to remove the benefits to Russia of commerce with America have been stringently extended.
It is a great disappointment to see that one of Maine’s premier tech companies, Idexx, still has not ceased its Russian operations. Potentially, the war may be soon over and, I imagine, this company expects it can resume profitable operations.
This is a thoroughly evil war Russia caused. There is no trusting them, and there should not be resumption of meaningful commerce. Idexx needs to get aboard with America.
John Roediger
South Portland
