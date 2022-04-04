AUGUSTA — A new advisory group in Maine will work with state officials about the development of offshore wind ports.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the panel will be called the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group. The agency said the group will advise it and other officials about the “potential development of wind port facilities needed for Maine to realize the environmental and economic benefits of the rapidly developing offshore wind market.”

The group is also expected to create a forum for public engagement about the development of the ports. The co-chairs of the 19-member group will be Beth Ahearn of Maine Conservation Voters and James Gillway, the Searsport town manager.

MaineDOT said the advisory group complements the Maine Offshore Wind Initiative led by Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office. Mills has touted the state as a potential national leader in renewable wind energy.

