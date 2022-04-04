AUGUSTA — A new advisory group in Maine will work with state officials about the development of offshore wind ports.
The Maine Department of Transportation said the panel will be called the Offshore Wind Port Advisory Group. The agency said the group will advise it and other officials about the “potential development of wind port facilities needed for Maine to realize the environmental and economic benefits of the rapidly developing offshore wind market.”
The group is also expected to create a forum for public engagement about the development of the ports. The co-chairs of the 19-member group will be Beth Ahearn of Maine Conservation Voters and James Gillway, the Searsport town manager.
MaineDOT said the advisory group complements the Maine Offshore Wind Initiative led by Gov. Janet Mills’ energy office. Mills has touted the state as a potential national leader in renewable wind energy.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Meet Jon Batiste, new Grammy winner with plenty going on
-
Sports
South Carolina, UConn women could meet next year in NCAA final
-
Nation & World
Arrest made in connection with Sacramento mass shooting
-
Sports
College sports are changing, and more needs to be done
-
Business
Maine panel to advise about development of offshore wind ports
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.