Sewer pipes along Bridge Street will be relined and manholes will be repaired pending final approval from the Westbrook City Council.

The council gave unanimous preliminary approval April 4 to hire Insituform Technologies for $56,290 to reline the pipes, rather than replace them. Relining involves using a resin to almost recreate the pipe within itself.

“Under certain conditions, the relining option is an effective, lower cost, faster and far less disruptive process for reconstructing older sewer lines,” according to information provided to the council.

