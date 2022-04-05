The city will buy three portable message signs with LED lights to help direct traffic downtown while the new parking garage is under construction downtown.

The City Council gave unanimous approval April 4 to buy the the signs for a total of $54,975 from Worksafe Traffic Control Industries of New Hampshire.

Two of the signs will replace two existing 20-year-old message signs that no longer work.

“We have a few that were aging that we couldn’t use for the parking garage, so we’ve tied up some from other projects,” Mayor Mike Foley said. “We hope to use one at City Hall to inform people of traffic changes downtown as well.”

The message board signs can be relocated around the city based on need.

