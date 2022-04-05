KENNEBUNK – People considering a run for municipal office June 14 – Select Board, Regional School Unit 21 Board of Directors, or other quasi-municipal boards – have until 4:30 p.m. April 15 to secure nomination signatures of at least 25 registered Kennebunk voters and turn them into the Town Clerk’s office.

So far, a few people have expressed interest by taking out nomination papers. Town Clerk Merton Brown late Monday afternoon said at that juncture, none had been returned.

Kennebunk voters will elect two members of the select board, two Regional School Unit 21 directors, one trustee of Kennebunk Light and Power District and two Kennebunk Sewer District trustees.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, incumbent L. Blake Baldwin had taken out nomination papers for Select Board, as have Miriam Whitehouse and Leslie Trentalange. There are two, three-year terms – the one currently held by Baldwin, and one held by Select Board member Frank Paul.

For RSU 21 there are two, three-year Kennebunk seats expiring, those currently held by Matt Fadiman and Tim Stentiford, the latter who prevailed by a 3 to 1 margin in a March 29 recall vote. As of Monday afternoon, Brown said Andrew Freda and Gayle Asmussen-Spofford had taken out nomination papers.

Wayne Berry is a candidate for a five-year term for Kennebunk Light & Power District; the seat is currently held by Bradley Scott Ducharme.

There are two openings on the Kennebunk Sewer District board of trustees for seats currently held by Wayne Brockway, who has taken out papers, and Arnold Reim.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: