Joseph Anthony LaPalme known as Tony, 91 years, a resident of Scarborough Maine Veterans Home, formerly of Kennebunk, passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Tony was born August 19, 1930 in Putnam, Connecticut, a son of Joseph Antonia LaPalme and Margaret Madeline Rork. Tony graduated Pomfret High School 1949 where he played football and was a member of the crew team. He attended two years at Tufts University before entering the military and serving two years in the Army during the Korean conflict.

Tony, in his earlier years, worked as an airline pilot, and later years as real estate broker.

Tony enjoyed summers in Cape Porpoise with family and friends. He enjoyed racing in his earlier years in his Mercedes 300 SL gullwing coup and later years in the Sabb Pro series at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut and other road courses on the East Coast.

Tony was predeceased by his parents, son Walter Spicer, and former spouse Camille Viehmann.

He is survived by his son, Stephen (Jo-Ann) of Kennebunkport, his sister Pauline Burnham of Ayer, Massachusetts, and his brother Norman Bertucelli of Ayer, Massachusetts.

A private service and burial for family in his honor will be held at a later date.

Family would like to thank Scarborough Maine Veterans Home staff for their kindness and making Tony comfortable in his final years. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Tony’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

